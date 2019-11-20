Quiet Colour At Maple Glen

Selection of photos that are less flamboyant, quirky, paler colours, experimental or a little bit messy. I’ve brought them together in this post where they won’t be outshone by the dazzling brilliance of the azaleas! Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. Visited Sunday afternoon, 17 Nov 2019.

Note: the only photo that features a native NZ plant is the third one – looks like silver flax. This is an extremely popular landscape/garden plant in NZ and comes from the Chatham Islands. Its botanic name is Astelia chathamica and its usually sold under the name Astelia ‘Silver Spear’. I’d imagine that these days its readily available overseas. There is more information and photos at TERRAIN.

Most photos were taken by me but Nigel took no’s 4, 11 and 13 (there are 16 in total).



Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)