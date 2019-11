Sharing a few photos I took of bright and beautiful red-orange azaleas lining one particular grassy path at Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. They’re quite messy plants to try and get a good photo. I found them challenging to photograph and even to edit. Taken by Liz, 17 November 2019.

Click on ANY photo to enlarge (all 900 pixels wide).

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)