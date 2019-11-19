Paulownia tomentosa

Princess tree, empress tree, or foxglove-tree. “The genus, originally Pavlovnia but now usually spelled Paulownia, was named in honour of Queen Anna Pavlovna of The Netherlands (1795–1865), daughter of Tsar Paul I of Russia. It is also called ‘princess tree’ for the same reason.” You can find more information and photos where I found my quoted text, at:  TERRAIN.

Photos taken 17 November at Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. First three taken by Nigel, last two taken by me. All edited by me.

Click on ANY photo to enlarge.

dav

dav

dav

mg_spent_flowers

I went and checked the distant blaze of bright red colour. It was an azalea.

bright_azalea_far_distance

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

