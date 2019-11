Don’t know about you but I find it difficult to remember the names of the various deciduous flowering shrubs that aren’t so eye-catching outside of their blooming season. This one caught my eye at Maple Glen Garden on 17 Nov 2019 with a lovely display of flowers and buds. It’s called Deutzia.

Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand

— photos taken by Liz except the last, taken by Nigel

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)