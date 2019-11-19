The garden at Maple Glen was bursting with colour when we visited on November 17, 2019. Many different colours of rhododendrons and azaleas were in full bloom and some released delightful fragrance into the garden. There were other beauties too such as irises, viburnum, wisteria and laburnum. Many colours were bold and striking. We were both in our element, basking in all the beauty.

Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand.

In our cool southern clime with lots of grey and rainy weather these rich vibrant colours are to be savoured, embraced, committed to memory. In winter I long to see colour like this … Spring brings sweet release!

All photos taken by Nigel unless otherwise attributed.

Next photo is the only one by me, same rhododendron as above.

Overview of the garden area that’s below the family home.

The tall tree in the next photo has wisteria high in the tree (mauve-flowered).

Closer view of the lower part of the wisteria.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)