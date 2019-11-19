The garden at Maple Glen was bursting with colour when we visited on November 17, 2019. Many different colours of rhododendrons and azaleas were in full bloom and some released delightful fragrance into the garden. There were other beauties too such as irises, viburnum, wisteria and laburnum. Many colours were bold and striking. We were both in our element, basking in all the beauty.
Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand.
In our cool southern clime with lots of grey and rainy weather these rich vibrant colours are to be savoured, embraced, committed to memory. In winter I long to see colour like this … Spring brings sweet release!
All photos taken by Nigel unless otherwise attributed.
Next photo is the only one by me, same rhododendron as above.
Overview of the garden area that’s below the family home.
The tall tree in the next photo has wisteria high in the tree (mauve-flowered).
Closer view of the lower part of the wisteria.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
The overall appearance of the garden is so different from what I’ve seen elsewhere — I suspect it’s a planned randomness, but it’s quite pleasing.
I’m enjoying your glorious colour! 🙂 Very different to here – first proper frost this morning – and photos. 🙂
Lovely photos
Thank you Derek.. we had such a wonderful visit!
I often think of the Petula Clarke (I think it was her) song ‘Colour my World’ when I read your posts. I like how you colour my blog-reading world!
Wow.. thanks Kay! I just looked up the lyrics to ‘Colour My World’ and the words are wonderful!
wow!
It was a fabulous visit!
I’m longing for such colours in my grey cold November fog!!!
Yuk.. I know what that’s like. Spring is wonderful!
Wow, my fingers are not cooperating this morning. It should read, “so these bursts of bright colors…” 🙂
Wow! We’ve been experiencing gray and cloudy weather during most of my stay here in Paris, do these burst of bright colors are especially welcome. I really like the close-up shots of the different color irises, though my favorite shots may well be the overview shots that give a real sense of context, with the beautiful trees and the sky.
All of these photos bar one were taken by Nigel, he did a great job. The iris portraits are amazing! Love to have overview photos (and compare them with other times in the year). The garden was exploding with colour all over the place – it was exciting to be there! Re the weather, yesterday we had sun, rain, wind, several lots of hard hail, and thunder!
Wow. You had almost an entire year’s weather in a single day. I commend you both for remembering to take overview shots. I am usually so focused on getting close that I often forget to do so.
