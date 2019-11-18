We found Solomon’s Seal (Polygonatum sp.) flowering in various parts of Maple Glen Garden yesterday and we both took photos. Of particular interest was a whole line of these plants that Nigel photographed, planted as a ground cover edging between a row of mature trees and a grass path.

Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand

Text by Liz, first two photos by Liz, last photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)