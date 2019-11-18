Solomon’s Seal

We found Solomon’s Seal (Polygonatum sp.) flowering in various parts of Maple Glen Garden yesterday and we both took photos. Of particular interest was a whole line of these plants that Nigel photographed, planted as a ground cover edging between a row of mature trees and a grass path.

Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand

mg_solomons_seal_flowers_01

mg_solomons_seal_flowers_02

Text by Liz, first two photos by Liz, last photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

  I do believe I saw this plant in East Texas. I'm going to have to wait until next year to check it out, though. Even if the plant's still around, I won't be until then. (Odd to think that "next year" is only a month and a half away.)

