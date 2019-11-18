Back To Maple Glen

Yesterday we spent our Sunday afternoon wandering Maple Glen Garden. I’d only envisaged a short trip but there was lots of new colourful rhododendron and azalea blossom in full bloom, some of them deliciously scented. The experience was like stepping into The Arabian Nights. Muriel Davison joined us for a while and you can see her talking with Nigel in some of the photos. Muriel’s been the driving force behind the gardens, starting with bare farmland over 50 years ago and now she’s nearing 80 years young. She came by on her four wheeler, stopping to chat a while – she’s a Legend!

Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand.

Photos taken Sunday 17 November, 2019 by Liz and Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)