We had a wonderful visit to Maple Glen Garden this afternoon, the garden was full of colour. And as I wandered along, I found that Solomon’s Seal is flowering at the moment. Here’s one of the photos I took … looking at it made me think of the Royal Wedding sermon – The Power of Love.

Solomon’s Seal

— at Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand

“The Power of Love” — A Sermon by the Most Rev. Michael B. Curry for The Marriage of HRH Prince Henry of Wales & Ms. Meghan Markle Saturday, May 19, 2018.

[The opening reading]

From the Song of Solomon, in the Bible:

Set me as a seal upon your heart,

as a seal upon your arm;

for love is (as) strong as death,

passion fierce as the grave.

Its flashes are flashes of fire,

a raging flame.

Many waters cannot quench love,

neither can floods drown it (out).

Song of Songs 8:6-7

— this text of the opening reading was copied from the copy of the sermon found at the Episcopal Church website

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)