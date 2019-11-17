We had a wonderful visit to Maple Glen Garden this afternoon, the garden was full of colour. And as I wandered along, I found that Solomon’s Seal is flowering at the moment. Here’s one of the photos I took … looking at it made me think of the Royal Wedding sermon – The Power of Love.
Solomon’s Seal
— at Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand
“The Power of Love” — A Sermon by the Most Rev. Michael B. Curry for The Marriage of HRH Prince Henry of Wales & Ms. Meghan Markle Saturday, May 19, 2018.
[The opening reading]
From the Song of Solomon, in the Bible:
Set me as a seal upon your heart,
as a seal upon your arm;
for love is (as) strong as death,
passion fierce as the grave.
Its flashes are flashes of fire,
a raging flame.
Many waters cannot quench love,
neither can floods drown it (out).
Song of Songs 8:6-7
— this text of the opening reading was copied from the copy of the sermon found at the Episcopal Church website
Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
