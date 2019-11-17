Purple Roses and Prussian Blue

It was a rare treat Saturday afternoon to attend a poetry reading by five southern New Zealand poets at the wonderful Eastern Southland Gallery in Gore. The opportunity to hear poetry where we live is unusual. My title was inspired by colour content from two different poems, colours always make a big impression on me! I took a few photos with my cellphone with the flash disabled, apologies they’re shaky as the camera was a bit slow.

The five southern New Zealand poets were (L-R):

David Eggleton, Cilla McQueen, Kay McKenzie Cooke, Jenny Powell, Richard Reeve

Kay McKenzie Cooke was first up to the lectern and it was a joy to hear Kay reading some of her Gore-related poems. She’d spent her older childhood years in the Gore District. I’d got to know Kay through blogging and it was very special to meet her in person for the very first time. She has a WP blog at CUTTINGS. Also Wikipedia article

Next up was Richard Reeve. “Richard holds a PhD on ‘New Zealand poetic reality’, and is a lawyer by profession.” — Academy of New Zealand Literature website

Then Jenny Powell. I’d already read how Kay McKenzie Cooke and Jenny Powell team up together as J&K Rolling and take their poetry out to various communities in Otago and Southland. For more information see Kay’s page J&K Rolling and she’s done a very scenic post on their latest trip (to Glenorchy).

After a break it was a treat to hear Cilla McQueen (Bluff) reading. Well-known poet and New Zealand Poet Laureate 2009-11. Wikipedia article

David Eggleton wrapped up with an animated performance of several of his poems. He is the current New Zealand Poet Laureate. Wikipedia article

Huge thanks to the five southern New Zealand poets who read poetry today and also to the Eastern Southland Gallery in Gore for hosting the event and providing refreshments during the intermission break. Event held Sat 16 November 2019.

Text and photos by Liz except for the Cilla McQueen photo by Nigel.

Exploring Colour (2019).

