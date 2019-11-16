Just Sayin’

First thing that I read this morning on Twitter.. already into Nov 16 here in NZ. Fyi, Twitter profile of John O. Brennan reads: “Former CIA Director (2013-17). Nonpartisan American who is very concerned about our collective future.”
John Brennan replying to Donald Trump.
Here’s a link to the actual Tweet and a link to the whole thread
Posted by Liz, Exploring Colour (2019)
It’s interesting to read how folks outside the U.S. feel about the man as you indicate by sharing this. He is an embarrassment as are those who are shielding him and defending his actions. Despite the fact that I believe most people outside our country realize he and his supporters are for the most part an aberration, it will remain a stain on our government and our people for years to come.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He says it well!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Proud to call him cousin (my mother was a Brennan) 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Nearly fell off my chair when I read your comment!! 🙂
LikeLike
Cousin in the tribal sense. I don’t actually know the man…
LikeLiked by 1 person