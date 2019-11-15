Tautuku Estuary

Another stop in The Catlins with our friends.. the Tautuku Estuary boardwalk is always good for a visit. You can walk far out into the wetland on the boardwalk with great views over the endemic oioi or Apodasmia similis (or Jointed Wire Rush). Its a short drive down the gravel road to the carpark, then a short walk initially through bush before reaching the boardwalk which heads toward a viewing platform near the Tautuku River.

We were there 11 Nov 2019. First photo by Nigel, the others by me.

Tautuku Estuary Boardwalk

Click on ANY photo to enlarge.

dav

tautuku_boardwalk_02

tautuku_boardwalk_03

Further information and photos:   Tautuku Estuary Boardwalk

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

