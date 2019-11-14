Caught In The Middle

Petrified wood at Curio Bay, The Catlins, Southland, New Zealand. These three photos are of one particular log, taken by Nigel when we visited the Petrified Forest on 11 November 2019. He’s also captured some seaweed / marine plant life in the photos. This preserved Jurassic forest site is amazing to explore!

Click on photo to enlarge …

Click on photo to enlarge …

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

