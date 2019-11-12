Way South, New Zealand Southern most point of the South Island of New Zealand. Slope Point, The Catlins, Southland. To get here you walk across pasture from a distant carpark. 11 Nov 2019, Liz. Click photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Way South, New Zealand” Add yours What a cool place! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Yes.. it’s cool to be there in every sense of the word. Awesome view and usually a cool wind – quite chilly! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Yes.. it's cool to be there in every sense of the word. Awesome view and usually a cool wind – quite chilly!
