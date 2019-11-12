Southern Limit

As far south as we can go in the South Island of New Zealand – Slope Point, The Catlins, Southland. To get there you drive country roads till you reach the carpark. Then it’s a reasonable distance walking over farmland (and carefully avoiding the animal manure) before you reach the Slope Point signpost and small solar-powered lighthouse.

Photos taken 11 Nov 2019 by Liz, except the last one by Nigel.

Slope Point

Southern most point of the South Island of New Zealand. Very steep cliffs. I ventured as close as I dared on this moderately gusty day.

slope_point_01

slope_point_02

slope_point_03

slope_point_04

slope_point_05

slope_point_06

dav

Text and photos by Liz, except the last by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

