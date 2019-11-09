Swan Island

I call this Swan Island because we normally can’t cross the bridge to this little island on account of the swans liking to nest there and we’re so used to  them guarding it  that we usually don’t venture near. On this day however we knew the swans were distant and their cygnets well-grown so we dared to cross the bridge.

Maple Glen Gardens, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand.
Photos taken by Liz, 13 October 2019.

Click on this photo to enlarge.

swan_island_01

swan_island_02

swan_island_03

Same pond, not taken from Swan Island … click on photo to enlarge.

swan_island_04

The next shot is an edge view of the same pond (far right of the above photo).

swan_island_05

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

