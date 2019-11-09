I call this Swan Island because we normally can’t cross the bridge to this little island on account of the swans liking to nest there and we’re so used to them guarding it that we usually don’t venture near. On this day however we knew the swans were distant and their cygnets well-grown so we dared to cross the bridge.

Maple Glen Gardens, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand.

Photos taken by Liz, 13 October 2019.

Click on this photo to enlarge.

Same pond, not taken from Swan Island … click on photo to enlarge.

The next shot is an edge view of the same pond (far right of the above photo).

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)