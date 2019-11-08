Very Swish Teasel

Returning home from my Central Otago birthday visit, we were intrigued to find teasels growing wild. Initially I saw a few at Earnscleugh and then Nigel spotted a patch near the highway on our way to Fruitlands. He pulled over and took photos.
Fruitlands, Central Otago, New Zealand. 31 October 2019.
Swish teasel, cropped from a vertical shot.
Anybody else think the rock looks like a happy frog perched on the ridge? …
Here’s the full-size photo that I cropped the top image from:
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
I can definitely see the frog, with the near eye really prominent.
Very cool.. thank you Mike!
