Very Swish Teasel

Returning home from my Central Otago birthday visit, we were intrigued to find teasels growing wild. Initially I saw a few at Earnscleugh and then Nigel spotted a patch near the highway on our way to Fruitlands. He pulled over and took photos.

Fruitlands, Central Otago, New Zealand. 31 October 2019.

Swish teasel, cropped from a vertical shot.

Anybody else think the rock looks like a happy frog perched on the ridge? …

Here’s the full-size photo that I cropped the top image from:

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

