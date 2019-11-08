This shiny hare caught my eye, sitting in a park at Roxburgh which is a small town on the edge of Central Otago. We were on our way home after my birthday trip of 31 October 2019. I guess I’ve noticed it before but perhaps we didn’t have time or conditions weren’t good for photos.. got it now! New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
I’d be happy if my hair were shiny too, if I had any left. 🙂
‘Hair’ today and gone tomorrow but this hare is always there 🙂
My hair has a permanent wave–waving good-bye. 🙂
LOL !!
