Shiny Hare

This shiny hare caught my eye, sitting in a park at Roxburgh which is a small town on the edge of Central Otago. We were on our way home after my birthday trip of 31 October 2019. I guess I’ve noticed it before but perhaps we didn’t have time or conditions weren’t good for photos.. got it now! New Zealand.

roxburgh_hare_01

roxburgh_hare_02

roxburgh_hare_03

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

4 thoughts on “Shiny Hare

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: