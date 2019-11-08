Roll Out the Red Carpet

We stopped in Roxburgh for breakfast en route to Central Otago and noticed some new shops. Roxburgh now has its very own tea store! Opened 30 September 2019. Teviot Tea Store is a pretty little shop selling various teas and other tea-related things. If you’re passing through it’s worth taking a look… the red welcome mat awaits you!

These are the last photos from my birthday trip on 31 October 2019.

Teviot Tea Store

Offers a warm welcome.

Very CUTE little tea shop! Click on the photo to enlarge.

Inside the shop the very old wall has been left exposed. Lovely.

We also visited Feinerman’s Whole Food Store next door, another lovely shop, and were lucky to be given a look out the back where the Feinermans have their house and garden. I was amazed that directly behind the Teviot Tea Store is this attractive gravel garden.

I loved the stepping stones and couldn’t resist trying them out… perfect!

More info about the Whole Food Store at: Feinerman’s Shop

— through their website you can also order online

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)