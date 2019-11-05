On my birthday 31st October we drove up into Central Otago, hung around in Alexandra for a few hours and then drove as far as the tiny centre of Tarras. On our way we spotted a sculpture out in a farm paddock that I haven’t seen for a long time. Sweet! New Zealand, in Spring.
Tarras Biker
Looking good when Nigel took this photo back on 30 September, 2007. Cropped/edited by me. Click on the photo to enlarge.
You know I’m still standing better than I ever did
Looking like a true survivor…
yeah, yeah, yeah
— Elton John
Photo by me, 31st October 2019.
Click on the photo to enlarge.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
