Held In Suspense

‘Kupenga Sisters’ by Jasmine Clark (Arrowtown). Made from woven copper wire, supplejack* and ratan. Viewed during my birthday visit to the 2019 Arts Gold Finalists Exhibition at Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery, Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand. Very graceful I thought, and I love the shadow effects!

First two photos are mine, the third was taken by Nigel. Click on photo to enlarge.

kupenga_sisters_01

kupenga_sisters_02

bty

* Supplejack is a NZ native vine that’s very tough and common in lowland forests. It climbs up any handy support and in the absence of a support just grows itself into a huge tangle on the ground. It can make walking through the bush really difficult, even impossible!

Here’s a photo taken by Nigel. Supplejack or Ripogonum scandens (with red fruits).

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

If you want to see more info/photos of supplejack:

Supplejack Vine  via Edible Wild Food

TERRAIN – Ripogonum scandens (Supplejack vine)

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

