Liking The Lichen

We were walking through Queens Park in Invercargill when I noticed this lichen was glowing brightly on the trunk of a pine tree. Loved the bright natural colour! Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken 26 October 2019 (Spring).

I didn’t edit these apart from resizing them. First photo taken by Liz and the second by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

