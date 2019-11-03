Liking The Lichen

We were walking through Queens Park in Invercargill when I noticed this lichen was glowing brightly on the trunk of a pine tree. Loved the bright natural colour! Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken 26 October 2019 (Spring).

I didn’t edit these apart from resizing them. First photo taken by Liz and the second by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

  3. We have lichen (mostly grey) growing on the roof here and sometimes workmen call, wanting to spray it with chemicals to remove it. No chance! It’s not doing any harm and I don’t want a load of chemicals around us.

