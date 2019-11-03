This is my favourite of the various tree ferns we have in New Zealand. There’s few to be seen down south but we know of a lovely example tucked away in Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland. We checked on it during our visit of 26 October.
Black Tree Fern, Mamaku, Cyathea medullaris
Our tallest tree fern, they can grow to a height of 20 metres. If you look very carefully at these photos you’ll see the outlines of tall young fronds against the sky that haven’t yet unrolled their green foliage.
This is NOT the well-known “silver fern” but that tree fern is in the same genus.
If you’d like to read a concise summary about New Zealand’s tree ferns, Te Papa has a good page at What’s a punga?
Photos 1 and 4 taken by me, photos 2 and 3 by Nigel.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
I’ve only seen them in greenhouses. Wish we had something similar here but I can enjoy them vicariously though your eyes. 🙂
Beautiful. Makes me homesick for New Zealand and it isn’t even my home. Or is it?
I think in your heart NZ is your second home.
It is.
I have a deep love for tree ferns – and I never stopped photographing them when we visited NZ. My husband had to wait for me everywhere I found one… And of course I bought a Koru in jade stone with me home. I wear it on special occasions only. Beautiful shots.
It’s great how you love the tree ferns so much! Your jade Koru is surely a beautiful treasure.
It is!
