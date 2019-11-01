Bright Petals

These are the last of the tulip photos that we took as we came through Edendale on Saturday 26 October, taken from a side road. The first and last photos show the farthest edge of the huge field, with sheep grazing on the other side of the fence.

Edendale, Southland, New Zealand

Commercial tulip field producing export bulbs. Long rows stretching way back.

Bleed of petals after the flowers have been mowed off.. still making a statement!

First two photos taken by Nigel, last photo by Liz.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

