Through Open Doors

Been out with Nigel celebrating my birthday and it’s been a great day! I chose to go to Alexandra in Central Otago knowing that the museum-and-art-gallery has an exhibition of art from many different artists – works submitted for the Arts Gold Awards 2019.

This first photo however was taken by Nigel a bit later as we explored the garden that surrounds The Orchard Garden cafe (located the Clyde end of Dunstan Road).

Another year dusted off and a new one beckons. Damien’s wished me a year of light and laughter and I’m very happy to go along with that..

Onward, to Light and Laughter 🙂

Getting back to the Museum/Art Gallery…

Here’s my favourite artwork from the exhibition – it was a photo of this piece that initially sparked my interest in making the visit.

‘Oves Dei – Sheep Goddess’

— by Dunedin based artist, Bruce Mahalski

made from bone, crushed bone, flax fibre and paper

New Zealand has a lot of sheep.. I think this Sheep Goddess is pretty cool!

Text by Liz, sheep goddess photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

