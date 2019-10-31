Through Open Doors

Been out with Nigel celebrating my birthday and it’s been a great day! I chose to go to Alexandra in Central Otago knowing that the museum-and-art-gallery has an exhibition of art from many different artists – works submitted for the Arts Gold Awards 2019.
This first photo however was taken by Nigel a bit later as we explored the garden that surrounds The Orchard Garden cafe (located the Clyde end of Dunstan Road).
Another year dusted off and a new one beckons. Damien’s wished me a year of light and laughter and I’m very happy to go along with that..
Onward, to Light and Laughter 🙂
Getting back to the Museum/Art Gallery…
Here’s my favourite artwork from the exhibition – it was a photo of this piece that initially sparked my interest in making the visit.
‘Oves Dei – Sheep Goddess’
— by Dunedin based artist, Bruce Mahalski
made from bone, crushed bone, flax fibre and paper
New Zealand has a lot of sheep.. I think this Sheep Goddess is pretty cool!
Text by Liz, sheep goddess photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
I think we might have a bone to pick with the sculptor. Happy Birthday, Liz. Hope it was a wonderful day with many more to follow. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many thanks Steve! I’m making no bones about saying I like this piece 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Problem is, which piece? There are so many. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha.. thorny question 😉
LikeLike
Happy Birthday, Liz!! 💗
Wishing you all the very best in the upcoming year. 💗🌸🦋🌼💗
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much Patty Anne!
LikeLike
Happy birthday Liz. Here’s to another year of exploring colour.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Wendy! What a lovely thought, there’s always more colour to be found isn’t there 🙂
LikeLike
Happy birthday Liz! Love the doorway portrait of you – well done Nigel! I’d like to add colour and sparkle to the wishes for your year – may it be an extremely happy one! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You add colour and sparkle to my existence on WP all the time Ann and thank you! Had a lovely and interesting day yesterday so the year’s got off to a great start 🙂
LikeLike
Nigel’s portrait of you is magnificent. And the sculpture is fascinating. Happy birthday! Many more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nigel did very well with that photo.. thanks for the good wishes 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many Happy Returns! That’s a nice idea for a portrait, and it came out very well.
And that’s an interesting statue – – despite the masses of bones, and the prickliness, it doesn’t look menacing or macabre – – her pose conveys gentleness. Very cool!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Robert! Yes, I felt that gentleness too.
LikeLike
Happy Birthday, Liz! I’ll echo the wishes for a year of light and laughter! I do like the image of you in the garden through the blue door.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the birthday wishes dear Ellen! Nigel got a very nice shot, which is lovely because we both loved the feature of the blue doors. They offer entrance into the more formal-style gardens from an open park area.
LikeLike
I think she has a rather sheepish expression on her face, but she certainly is interesting. Happy birthday to you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha.. sheepish expression! love it and thanks Linda, had a very nice day 🙂
LikeLike
The sheep goddess looks a rather prickly character but I like your open door. Happy birthday!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Judith! She’s a bit bony 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person