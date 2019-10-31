Through Open Doors

Been out with Nigel celebrating my birthday and it’s been a great day! I chose to go to Alexandra in Central Otago knowing that the museum-and-art-gallery has an exhibition of art from many different artists – works submitted for the Arts Gold Awards 2019.

This first photo however was taken by Nigel a bit later as we explored the garden that surrounds The Orchard Garden cafe (located the Clyde end of Dunstan Road).

Another year dusted off and a new one beckons. Damien’s wished me a year of light and laughter and I’m very happy to go along with that..

Onward, to Light and Laughter  🙂

dav

Getting back to the Museum/Art Gallery…

Here’s my favourite artwork from the exhibition – it was a photo of this piece that initially sparked my interest in making the visit.

‘Oves Dei – Sheep Goddess’

— by Dunedin based artist, Bruce Mahalski
made from bone, crushed bone, flax fibre and paper

sheep_goddess_01

sheep_goddess_02

sheep_goddess_03

sheep_goddess_04

sheep_goddess_05

New Zealand has a lot of sheep.. I think this Sheep Goddess is pretty cool!

Text by Liz, sheep goddess photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

20 thoughts on “Through Open Doors

Add yours

  4. Happy birthday Liz! Love the doorway portrait of you – well done Nigel! I’d like to add colour and sparkle to the wishes for your year – may it be an extremely happy one! 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. You add colour and sparkle to my existence on WP all the time Ann and thank you! Had a lovely and interesting day yesterday so the year’s got off to a great start 🙂

      Like

      Reply

  6. Many Happy Returns! That’s a nice idea for a portrait, and it came out very well.
    And that’s an interesting statue – – despite the masses of bones, and the prickliness, it doesn’t look menacing or macabre – – her pose conveys gentleness. Very cool!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Thanks for the birthday wishes dear Ellen! Nigel got a very nice shot, which is lovely because we both loved the feature of the blue doors. They offer entrance into the more formal-style gardens from an open park area.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: