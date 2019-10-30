Where Have All The Flowers Gone

After finding the  Ocean Of Orange  I noticed a side road that provided access to another side of the same huge tulip field so we turned down there and parked. Here we realised that they’d already begun topping the flowers. The “bleed” effect of the petals was interesting. The flowers get topped because these plants are grown for export bulbs.  Photos taken 26 Oct. Edendale, Southland, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge

Gorgeous stripes of rich colour.

Tulip beds shorn of flowers and bleeding petals.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

8 thoughts on “Where Have All The Flowers Gone

    1. It WAS sad to realise they all get mown off but it was just a momentary thing. The petals on the ground were still fresh and colourful and the effects rather interested me, like looking at an artwork!

    1. I knew there must be a good show until they had their public open day on Monday 28 Oct. I’m guessing they mow them down fairly pronto after that given that they’d already made a start.

