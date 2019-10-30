Where Have All The Flowers Gone

After finding the Ocean Of Orange I noticed a side road that provided access to another side of the same huge tulip field so we turned down there and parked. Here we realised that they’d already begun topping the flowers. The “bleed” effect of the petals was interesting. The flowers get topped because these plants are grown for export bulbs. Photos taken 26 Oct. Edendale, Southland, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge

Gorgeous stripes of rich colour.

Tulip beds shorn of flowers and bleeding petals.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

