Where Have All The Flowers Gone

After finding the Ocean Of Orange I noticed a side road that provided access to another side of the same huge tulip field so we turned down there and parked. Here we realised that they’d already begun topping the flowers. The “bleed” effect of the petals was interesting. The flowers get topped because these plants are grown for export bulbs. Photos taken 26 Oct. Edendale, Southland, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge
Gorgeous stripes of rich colour.
Tulip beds shorn of flowers and bleeding petals.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Interesting, and kind of sad to cut those flowers all off even though it’s needed to get them ready to export. Beautiful seeing that swath of color.
It WAS sad to realise they all get mown off but it was just a momentary thing. The petals on the ground were still fresh and colourful and the effects rather interested me, like looking at an artwork!
I realize this is a farm, and they’re growing these for a business, but it must be nice to work with beautiful colors every day.
After a cold grey winter the colour must be very welcome in spring!
You must have been lucky in your timing to see the orange tulips while they were still there.
I knew there must be a good show until they had their public open day on Monday 28 Oct. I’m guessing they mow them down fairly pronto after that given that they’d already made a start.
Such dramatically contrasting colour shapes
Very distinct differences. Seeing colours at this scale is really quite an experience!
