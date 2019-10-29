We’d only just left the vivid stripes of colourful tulips and rejoined the highway when we found an ocean of orange tulips on the other side of the road, orange that eventually got arrested by a band of red. Wow.. these tulips are hot!

Edendale, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken Sat 26 Oct 2019.

Photos all taken from this one place we pulled over. Huge tulip field!

Click on any photo to enlarge

Above photo by Nigel

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements