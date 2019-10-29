An Ocean of Orange

We’d only just left the  vivid stripes of colourful tulips  and rejoined the highway when we found an ocean of orange tulips on the other side of the road, orange that eventually got arrested by a band of red. Wow.. these tulips are hot!

Edendale, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken Sat 26 Oct 2019.

Photos all taken from this one place we pulled over. Huge tulip field!

Click on any photo to enlarge

orange_ocean_tulips_01

btyAbove photo by Nigel

orange_ocean_tulips_03

orange_ocean_tulips_05

orange_ocean_tulips_04

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

3 thoughts on “An Ocean of Orange

    1. Orange IS energising.. gave us a rev-up anyway. We were a bit fatigued after the excitement of the first field but went on to devote a lot of attention to this field as well – we took more shots after driving down a side road and catching the far extent of this same field. Really huge planting of tulips.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

