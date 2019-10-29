We’d only just left the vivid stripes of colourful tulips and rejoined the highway when we found an ocean of orange tulips on the other side of the road, orange that eventually got arrested by a band of red. Wow.. these tulips are hot!
Edendale, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken Sat 26 Oct 2019.
Photos all taken from this one place we pulled over. Huge tulip field!
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Beautiful!
Wow! What a fantastic sight! Very energising. 🙂
Orange IS energising.. gave us a rev-up anyway. We were a bit fatigued after the excitement of the first field but went on to devote a lot of attention to this field as well – we took more shots after driving down a side road and catching the far extent of this same field. Really huge planting of tulips.
