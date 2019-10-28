Gentle View

When the bishop showed horror at the friars’ hard life, Francis said, “If we had any possessions we should need weapons and laws to defend them.”

— from a summary about the life of St Francis

To me the gentle attitude shown by St Francis seemed a perfect fit with the gentle beauty of these pretty tulips.

Pink Tulips

On our way home after viewing the commercial tulips, we stopped to look at pretty pink tulips in Gore Public Gardens. I’d caught a glimpse of them from the road and they turned out to be splendid!

In the above photo the wind was blowing the blooms toward me. Next is a photo I took from the other side, with the blooms being blown away from me.

The following photos were taken by Nigel, edited by Liz.

Tulip bed overview, also showing pots planted with the same tulips.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

