Sensational Colour

For a brief time in spring these normally boring fields erupt into bright and vivid colour. This is the site of a commercial tulip farm where the bulbs are harvested and sent to the northern hemisphere (about 80% of the bulbs will go to the United States and the rest to Holland, Norway, Finland and Russia).

Triflor tulip farm, Edendale, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken Sat 26 October 2019.

Triflor has an Open Day for the public tomorrow, Monday 28 October 2019.

Tulips at Triflor

It’s amazing to be driving along the highway and get your first glimpse of these stripes of brilliant colour down a side road. We turned down there and parked, and I wandered down the fenceline taking photos of the stripes. I’ve also included some photos by Nigel. All photos are sized to 900 pixels wide.

If you want to know more about commercial growing of tulips in Southland you might like this link: Tulips in bloom for open day

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

