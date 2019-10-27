Sensational Colour

For a brief time in spring these normally boring fields erupt into bright and vivid colour. This is the site of a commercial tulip farm where the bulbs are harvested and sent to the northern hemisphere (about 80% of the bulbs will go to the United States and the rest to Holland, Norway, Finland and Russia).

Triflor tulip farm, Edendale, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken Sat 26 October 2019.

Triflor has an Open Day for the public tomorrow, Monday 28 October 2019.

Tulips at Triflor

It’s amazing to be driving along the highway and get your first glimpse of these stripes of brilliant colour down a side road. We turned down there and parked, and I wandered down the fenceline taking photos of the stripes. I’ve also included some photos by Nigel. All photos are sized to 900 pixels wide.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

tulips_site01_01

tulips_site01_02

tulips_site01_03

btyAbove photo taken by Nigel

tulips_site01_05

tulips_site01_06

tulips_site01_07

tulips_site01_08

btyAbove photo taken by Nigel

btyAbove photo taken by Nigel

btyAbove photo taken by Nigel

If you want to know more about commercial growing of tulips in Southland you might like this link:  Tulips in bloom for open day

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Sensational Colour

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: