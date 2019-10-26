Bright Stripes. Tulips, New Zealand Triflor tulip farm, Edendale, Southland, New Zealand. We took photos today, from the road. Triflor has an open day on Monday. This photo taken by Nigel. Click on photo to enlarge Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “Bright Stripes. Tulips, New Zealand” Add yours Gorgeous! LikeLike Reply I’ve always wanted to see the Michigan tulip fields. I had no idea they also grew in NZ — what a beautiful sight. LikeLike Reply That gets a person’s attention. 🌷 LikeLike Reply Wow – what a colour! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Gorgeous!
I’ve always wanted to see the Michigan tulip fields. I had no idea they also grew in NZ — what a beautiful sight.
That gets a person’s attention. 🌷
Wow – what a colour!
