Handsome Pheasant

One of the handsome golden pheasants made an appearance when we visited Maple Glen Garden on 06 October but not as close as previously. I still wanted to post the shots though. He was more interested in keeping close to a near female than being near us.  For a closer view, see  The Golden Boy.

These are extreme crops from a couple of photos I took.

mg_golden_pheasant_01

mg_golden_pheasant_02

These birds are fortunate to be able to roam free around the extensive gardens.

Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

5 thoughts on “Handsome Pheasant

  1. I grew up with the ring-necked pheasant, too. You rarely went into a late season corn field without flushing one. This is a beautiful bird, though I suspect it would have a harder time hiding in the corn.

