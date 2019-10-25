Handsome Pheasant

One of the handsome golden pheasants made an appearance when we visited Maple Glen Garden on 06 October but not as close as previously. I still wanted to post the shots though. He was more interested in keeping close to a near female than being near us. For a closer view, see The Golden Boy.

These are extreme crops from a couple of photos I took.

These birds are fortunate to be able to roam free around the extensive gardens.

Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements