Handsome Pheasant

One of the handsome golden pheasants made an appearance when we visited Maple Glen Garden on 06 October but not as close as previously. I still wanted to post the shots though. He was more interested in keeping close to a near female than being near us. For a closer view, see The Golden Boy.
These are extreme crops from a couple of photos I took.
These birds are fortunate to be able to roam free around the extensive gardens.
Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
I grew up with the ring-necked pheasant, too. You rarely went into a late season corn field without flushing one. This is a beautiful bird, though I suspect it would have a harder time hiding in the corn.
I must agree with Michael, Gorgeous. Here is our Ring-Necked Pheasant, which we had a hunting season way back when, & i did hunt back in the late 50’s and early 60’s. Yes I’m old. Photo & info from Cornell University. https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Ring-necked_Pheasant/id
Gorgeous bird. Way prettier than our pheasants.
Rather different from ours
Handsome, indeed. Resplendent even. What a beautiful bird. Our pheasants are good lookers too but these are a cut above. Wow!
