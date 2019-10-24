Candice from Canada asked for alphabet photos in this post in order to complete an alphabet photo montage. I thought I’d take a look through the archive of Nigel’s photos that I recently got a copy of, and see if anything could be found. Nothing that flash but it was fun anyway and I thought I’d post them.
I think the idea is to look for things that accidentally make a letter of the alphabet rather than for intentional design.
Gazebo, ‘o’ at Oamaru Public Garden, East Otago, New Zealand.
Protruding I-beam, found in LA
Pergola plant support, ‘o’ Alnwick Garden, Northumberland in the UK
Support for tree-top walkway at Kew, London. ‘Y’ or ‘V’ according to cropping.
London Eye, ‘o’
Tree in Gore, ‘W’
‘X’ marks the spot on a farm in the Owaka area, South Otago, New Zealand.
Candice, if you do happen to want to use anything just let me know and I can send you a larger file than on this page so you can edit as you wish. Cheers, Liz
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
O for Oamaru in Otago.
LikeLike
I was trying an alphabet hunt during my walks this weekend! “c” “d” “g” “p” seemed tough to spot in the woods. You did very well with these.
LikeLike
Most imaginative
LikeLiked by 1 person
Suitable photos seemed few and far between!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike