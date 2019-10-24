Candice from Canada asked for alphabet photos in this post in order to complete an alphabet photo montage. I thought I’d take a look through the archive of Nigel’s photos that I recently got a copy of, and see if anything could be found. Nothing that flash but it was fun anyway and I thought I’d post them.

I think the idea is to look for things that accidentally make a letter of the alphabet rather than for intentional design.

Gazebo, ‘o’ at Oamaru Public Garden, East Otago, New Zealand.

Protruding I-beam, found in LA

Pergola plant support, ‘o’ Alnwick Garden, Northumberland in the UK

Support for tree-top walkway at Kew, London. ‘Y’ or ‘V’ according to cropping.

London Eye, ‘o’

Tree in Gore, ‘W’

‘X’ marks the spot on a farm in the Owaka area, South Otago, New Zealand.

Candice, if you do happen to want to use anything just let me know and I can send you a larger file than on this page so you can edit as you wish. Cheers, Liz

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements