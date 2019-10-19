Fresh Sea Air

This stunning, beautiful beach is near Dunedin, out on Otago Peninsula. You can’t drive right to the beach, you have to walk quite a way from the carpark. As you’ll see though, it’s well worth the trek. Huge sand dunes and lots of big open space.

Sandfly Bay, Otago Peninsula, New Zealand.

Photos taken by Nigel 05 Feb, 2017

When we examined the steep rock area, to our surprise we found ladybirds on the surface, quite a few although there’s only two left in this photo.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

