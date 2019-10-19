Fresh Sea Air

This stunning, beautiful beach is near Dunedin, out on Otago Peninsula. You can’t drive right to the beach, you have to walk quite a way from the carpark. As you’ll see though, it’s well worth the trek. Huge sand dunes and lots of big open space.

Sandfly Bay, Otago Peninsula, New Zealand.

Photos taken by Nigel 05 Feb, 2017

sandfly_bay_01

sandfly_bay_02

sandfly_bay_03

sandfly_bay_04

When we examined the steep rock area, to our surprise we found ladybirds on the surface, quite a few although there’s only two left in this photo.

sandfly_bay_05

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “Fresh Sea Air

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: