Blossom and Bluebells

Cherry blossom, daffodils and bluebells at Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel, 13 October 2019.

2 thoughts on "Blossom and Bluebells"
I really like this shot, Liz. Pass on my compliments to Nigel. What I especially like is the fact that he chose to focus on the flowers in the foreground and let the background fade into beautiful swaths of color.
Oh, so pretty! You have me thinking thoughts of spring… 🙂
