Lots of Daffodils

Here’s more photos of the daffodil hillside at Maple Glen including some photos that give more context to the overall scene. As an aside, we stayed in Dunedin last night and the weather has been cold and very rainy, especially today as we came home. It’s a nice contrast to look at these photos, taken on Sunday when it was a beautiful spring afternoon.

Photos taken at Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland. 06 Oct 2019.

These daffs were in a separate bed just down the hillside from the big main bed.

They were at the front of this bed..

Here’s a view Nigel took, looking over the big main daffodil bed.

He also took this photo as I was about to catch up. I’m on the grass path below the daffodil hillside.

I’d been photographing this fairly wild-looking forsythia at the side of the path – I like forsythia and it looked nice with the tree branches above the flowers.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

