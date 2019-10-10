Maples at Maple Glen

I found a lovely maple tree at Maple Glen Garden, took photos, and asked Nigel to take a photo too since he had his good camera. Later I found a blaze of red in a different part of the garden – it was another maple coming into leaf.
Glenham, Southland, New Zealand
I liked this maple with so many shades of colour in the foliage. This is Nigel’s photo and it’s a good one, giving me a nice reminder of the lovely colours and texture.
The following are my two shots, trying to show how it had a different appearance depending on what angle I took.
Context shot. There it is.. in the clearing beyond the pond.
And here’s a photo I took of the red maple.
Text by Liz, first photo by Nigel and the rest by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Ain’t nature simply extraordinary, bounty and beauty xx
Beautiful!! Love the changing colors of the leaves this time of year.
You in autumn, us in spring. Generally a different colour scheme but occasionally sharing similar colours as in this post.
What Ann just said. People are often surprised by the color we can find in Springtime.
Nice! I get surprised by autumn colour in spring for sure!
The maples are so bright that they almost look as if they’re covered in autumn leaves. Trees are just starting to turn yellow here. 🙂
Exactly! I was really interested in the ‘autumn’ look in spring! 🙂
