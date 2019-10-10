Maples at Maple Glen

I found a lovely maple tree at Maple Glen Garden, took photos, and asked Nigel to take a photo too since he had his good camera. Later I found a blaze of red in a different part of the garden – it was another maple coming into leaf.

Glenham, Southland, New Zealand

I liked this maple with so many shades of colour in the foliage. This is Nigel’s photo and it’s a good one, giving me a nice reminder of the lovely colours and texture.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

The following are my two shots, trying to show how it had a different appearance depending on what angle I took.

Context shot. There it is.. in the clearing beyond the pond.

And here’s a photo I took of the red maple.

Text by Liz, first photo by Nigel and the rest by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements