This is our beautiful New Zealand Pigeon which we’re privileged to see quite often down south. We see them in both urban and rural areas where there is bush nearby. They like to perch on powerlines so we often see them from the road in places like The Catlins (rural) or Dunedin (city). It’s also easy to find them in Dunedin Botanic Garden or Queens Park in Invercargill. Their botanic name is Hemiphaga novaeseelandiae, the Maori name is kereru, and sometimes it is called a wood pigeon. It is endemic to New Zealand.

Nigel got these these photos when we visited Maple Glen Garden on 06 October 2019. Glenham, Southland, New Zealand.

I cropped this first image for a closer view, from the photo that appears after.

If you’d like to read more about our NZ Pigeon:

New Zealand Pigeon – New Zealand Birds Online

— text by Liz and photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

