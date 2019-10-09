New Zealand Pigeon

This is our beautiful New Zealand Pigeon which we’re privileged to see quite often down south. We see them in both urban and rural areas where there is bush nearby. They like to perch on powerlines so we often see them from the road in places like The Catlins (rural) or Dunedin (city). It’s also easy to find them in Dunedin Botanic Garden or Queens Park in Invercargill. Their botanic name is Hemiphaga novaeseelandiae, the Maori name is kereru, and sometimes it is called a wood pigeon. It is endemic to New Zealand.

Nigel got these these photos when we visited Maple Glen Garden on 06 October 2019. Glenham, Southland, New Zealand.

I cropped this first image for a closer view, from the photo that appears after.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

If you’d like to read more about our NZ Pigeon:

New Zealand Pigeon – New Zealand Birds Online

—  text by Liz and photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

8 thoughts on “New Zealand Pigeon

  2. Our pigeons are quite different in appearance, but they perform the same acrobatics in flight as these. It’s great fun to watch flocks of them wheeling and turning, and fun to see them when they come for water, but these are far more attractive.

    1. These are awesome birds Mike. Don’t be fooled by the plump body either, they do great aerial acrobatics when they want to.. flying up high then stalling in mid-air and plummeting down at speed. They need lots of space – it’s quite a performance! We saw them regularly from home when we lived in The Catlins.

