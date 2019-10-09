Host of Daffodils, Maple Glen Daffodils at Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand (Liz, 06 Oct 2019). Click to enlarge. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 7 thoughts on “Host of Daffodils, Maple Glen” Add yours Fabulous composition, Liz! And of course beautiful Daffodils! LikeLike Reply Absolutely beautiful, Liz!! LikeLike Reply Love this shot🙂 LikeLike Reply Wow! This is real spring! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Yes.. it’s full-on spring here 🙂 LikeLike Reply Beautiful field! It is the symbol of spring. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply What is Spring without daffodils? Love these! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
