Daffodil Hillside, Maple Glen

Spring daffodils at Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. Absolutely magic to see these colourful daffodils blooming all over the hillside. Photos taken by Liz 06 September 2019.

So fun.. lots of different kinds of daffodils all mixed in together!

Enlarge any of the following photos by clicking on the photo…

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

