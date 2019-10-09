Daffodil Hillside, Maple Glen

Spring daffodils at Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. Absolutely magic to see these colourful daffodils blooming all over the hillside. Photos taken by Liz 06 September 2019.
So fun.. lots of different kinds of daffodils all mixed in together!
Enlarge any of the following photos by clicking on the photo…
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Advertisements
Wow, just beautiful, Liz! I’m wondering what will come up there when the Daffodils die back.
LikeLike
All very nice, but the second one is perfect. And I do mean perfect.
LikeLike