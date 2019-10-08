Blossom and Bulbs, Maple Glen Garden The distant hillside behind the cherry blossom is covered in daffodils, and the white birch trunks are also lovely. Maple Glen, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz, 06 Oct 2019. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 5 thoughts on “Blossom and Bulbs, Maple Glen Garden” Add yours What a pretty view! Love all those daffodils in the distance. LikeLike Reply Love the lighting and color in this photo. Beautiful! 😊 LikeLike Reply This is a beautiful photograph! LikeLike Reply Maple Glen is really a treasure, Liz! Wow on all those bulbs! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply We treasure Maple Glen.. absolutely! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
What a pretty view! Love all those daffodils in the distance.
LikeLike
Love the lighting and color in this photo. Beautiful! 😊
LikeLike
This is a beautiful photograph!
LikeLike
Maple Glen is really a treasure, Liz! Wow on all those bulbs!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We treasure Maple Glen.. absolutely!
LikeLike