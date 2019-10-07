Pink Magnolias, Maple Glen

More photos of magnolia flowers from our visit to Maple Glen Gardens yesterday. These were all taken by Nigel during our afternoon walk in the gardens.

Glenham, Southland, New Zealand.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The following three are all from a tree with ‘goblet’ shaped flowers.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Pink Magnolias, Maple Glen

Add yours

    1. I asked the lady of the family how long she’s been there and she said 55 years. When they first arrived it was just a farm with an old house and no garden. She designed their house and engaged an architect to draw it up. The family has done this on their own – Muriel with her husband and their adult son. The son is now forging ahead with major expansion. It’s really getting huge!

      Like

      Reply

  2. It’s so weird to see you just starting with spring and we’re now into fall and entering cold weather season. You’ve been through all that cold and so now it’s my turn….brrrr….. I’m not ready for it. Enjoying the beautiful spring flowers you share.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: