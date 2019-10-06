Maple Glen Magnolias

This afternoon we enjoyed a fine spring afternoon at Maple Glen Gardens in Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. We both took lots of photos! To start with I’ve chosen to share my magnolia photos. The first three are all flowers from different trees, the last two are the same tree. Sunday 06 Oct 2019
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
What gorgeous flowers! I wish I could grow a magnolia here – I have tried but failed…
Fabulous color in those blossoms, Liz! That last tree is really loaded with flowers, what a sight!
