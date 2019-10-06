Maple Glen Magnolias

This afternoon we enjoyed a fine spring afternoon at Maple Glen Gardens in Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. We both took lots of photos! To start with I’ve chosen to share my magnolia photos. The first three are all flowers from different trees, the last two are the same tree. Sunday 06 Oct 2019

mg_magnolia_01

mg_magnolia_02

mg_magnolia_03

mg_magnolia_04

mg_magnolia_05

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

