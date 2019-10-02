Spring Magnolia Garden

The magnolia trees in Queens Park are wonderfully messy, exuberant trees in spring. The writhing branches are covered in bountiful blossom and soon large petals are scattered over the lawn. It’s heavenly to wander among them, like being in fairyland. Some blossoms are scented.. this place is more like paradise!
Magnolia Blossom in Queens Park
— Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand
Photos by Liz, except for the last taken by Nigel. We visited on Sat 28 Sept 2019.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
It must be amazing to be able to see so many magnolias at once, especially when they’re scented too. Hope you were quick enough getting into your car!
Nothing more beautiful than a carpet of petals.
It’s lovely to see them carpeting the grass!
I never could have imagined magnolia blossoms as thick as these. It’s a wonderful sight. I especially like the dark sky as a contrast.
It’s so nice to hear that you enjoyed seeing these Linda. The dark sky heralded a huge rainstorm that hit just as we got back to our car.. there was a real deluge!
