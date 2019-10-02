Spring Magnolia Garden

The magnolia trees in Queens Park are wonderfully messy, exuberant trees in spring. The writhing branches are covered in bountiful blossom and soon large petals are scattered over the lawn. It’s heavenly to wander among them, like being in fairyland. Some blossoms are scented.. this place is more like paradise!

Magnolia Blossom in Queens Park

— Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Photos by Liz, except for the last taken by Nigel. We visited on Sat 28 Sept 2019.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

