Japanese Garden Blossom

In Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand there’s a small Japanese Garden that can be viewed from a covered shelter. It really comes alive in spring with the beautiful blossom. We were there Saturday 28 September.

Blossom tree near the shelter.

inv_qp_japanese_01

The following photos are views taken from the shelter.

inv_qp_japanese_02

inv_qp_japanese_03

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
— first three photos taken by me and the last was taken by Nigel

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Japanese Garden Blossom

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: