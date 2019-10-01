Japanese Garden Blossom

In Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand there’s a small Japanese Garden that can be viewed from a covered shelter. It really comes alive in spring with the beautiful blossom. We were there Saturday 28 September.

Blossom tree near the shelter.

The following photos are views taken from the shelter.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

— first three photos taken by me and the last was taken by Nigel



