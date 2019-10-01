Fleeting Shadows Dynamic light. Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel 28 Sept 2019. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Fleeting Shadows” Add yours Fabulous light and a lovely pattern of shadows. I find scenes like this very beautiful. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply We were both entranced! Thank you LD. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
