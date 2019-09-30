Cherry Blossom by Railway Mataura, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel 28 Sept 2019. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 8 thoughts on “Cherry Blossom by Railway” Add yours I never would have associated cherry trees and NZ — again, my lack of experience and knowledge showing up. These are beautiful. That entire line of them must be splendid. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I grew up in the north island and have only experienced the wonders of cherry blossom since coming down south where it’s much cooler 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Oh my goodness, just pull up a chair chill, how beautiful. It’s like a dream in reality. Now, here I could wait for a train all day and not worry if it was late LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I have a special liking for Mataura, an unlikely place for such beauty. Just down the end of that lane is a huge abattoir. Historically there’s been some other yuck places there too. Plus the railway running through. Yet the local community has great spirit and their efforts are really making a difference to their town. I admire their efforts! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Very admirable. Often the fragility of beauty is highlighted even more in these unusual places LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Oh yes.. you’re so right! LikeLike Reply What a magnificent tree! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply There was a whole line of them by the railway. Amazing at this time of year! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
I never would have associated cherry trees and NZ — again, my lack of experience and knowledge showing up. These are beautiful. That entire line of them must be splendid.
I grew up in the north island and have only experienced the wonders of cherry blossom since coming down south where it’s much cooler 🙂
Oh my goodness, just pull up a chair chill, how beautiful. It’s like a dream in reality. Now, here I could wait for a train all day and not worry if it was late
I have a special liking for Mataura, an unlikely place for such beauty. Just down the end of that lane is a huge abattoir. Historically there’s been some other yuck places there too. Plus the railway running through. Yet the local community has great spirit and their efforts are really making a difference to their town. I admire their efforts!
Very admirable. Often the fragility of beauty is highlighted even more in these unusual places
Oh yes.. you’re so right!
What a magnificent tree!
There was a whole line of them by the railway. Amazing at this time of year!
