Huffy Puffy

Introducing you to Huffy Puffy the handsome white male turkey that inhabits an animal enclosure at Queens Park in Invercargill. I’ve only posted a  Bum Photo  of this delightful bird before but during our visit yesterday he again came over to us and showed us his fine plumage. He doesn’t seem to have much luck with impressing the white female turkey and lapped up the attention we gave him!

Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Nigel came up with the name Huffy Puffy yesterday and that immediately got my vote. You can hear him ‘huff’ just before he ‘puffs’. Once puffed up he retains the inflated look for ages if he chooses, then slowly parades around the yard.

He’s very quiet and stately.

And slowly turns to ensure we see his handsome self from every angle.

Quietly self-assured.

The white bird by the water trough is a white muscovey duck.

None of these photos show the white female turkey, she’d stalked off somewhere else. The large white bird in the next photo is a white peacock.

The rooster had earlier been strutting around trying to impress a hen but she was too busy to take any notice of him.

Thanks for the show Huffy Puffy!

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

