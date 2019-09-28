Which Way, NZ Spring

This morning on a whim we decided to have brunch in Gore and then went on to Invercargill. At Mataura (just south of Gore) we found a row of cherry trees still in blossom that we’d seen a couple of weeks ago but hadn’t had time to stop. They’re neat to see because they’re between a railway line and a back street where the beauty they bring is unexpected. We found more lovely blossom in Queens Park, Invercargill. Later when returning home through Gore we admired roundabout plantings that are looked after by the Gore Council garden team.

All photos in this post taken by my OH, Nigel. Southland, New Zealand.

Which Way in Spring?

For:   Which Way Challenge, Sept 27

Way to go! Spring blossom by the railway track in Mataura, Southland.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Which Way, at Queens Park in Invercargill. The gate path leads to the Japanese Garden and the winter house. The outer path leads to Huffy Puffy (I’ll introduce you in another post), the children’s playground and the excellent park cafe – The Cheeky Llama.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Closer view of the outer path where it curves around under the blossom. Either side of the path are azalea bushes.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Two weeks ago Nigel took the below photo in the same spot. At that point the azalea bushes were in full bloom and the cherry was yet to break into blossom.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The path that leads to the winter house.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Beautifully planted roundabout (traffic circle) in Gore. Lemon tulips with white forget-me-nots; pansies around the outer edge. Weekday traffic is really busy here.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Which Way, NZ Spring

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: