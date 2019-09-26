NZ Native Spring Flowers

dbot_native_flowers_spring
Veronica speciosa (aka Hebe speciosa) has beautiful magenta flowers. Yellow flowers from a kowhai tree (Sophora sp.) The white flowers are also a Veronica species. Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Taken 07 Sept 2019 by Liz.
4 thoughts on "NZ Native Spring Flowers

Add yours

    1. This one’s a reasonably hardy plant but needs to be sheltered from excessive cold. I’ve seen it grown as a hedge at some residential properties by the coast and it looks awesome.The flower is a real beauty, and the new leaves and stems are colourful as well. A particularly fine NZ native.

