NZ Native Spring Flowers Veronica speciosa (aka Hebe speciosa) has beautiful magenta flowers. Yellow flowers from a kowhai tree (Sophora sp.) The white flowers are also a Veronica species. Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Taken 07 Sept 2019 by Liz.

4 thoughts on "NZ Native Spring Flowers"

That's a lovely deep magenta shade. Hebes are great plants! 🙂

Love hebes! Glad to hear you like them too!

Very interesting and beautiful flower, Those leaves look pretty tough like a rhododendron.

This one's a reasonably hardy plant but needs to be sheltered from excessive cold. I've seen it grown as a hedge at some residential properties by the coast and it looks awesome.The flower is a real beauty, and the new leaves and stems are colourful as well. A particularly fine NZ native.
