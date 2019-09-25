New Zealand spring.. but snowing again

snowing_in_tapanui_25Sept2019
Snow falling in the back yard 6.09pm this evening. The white streaks are falling snow. Cold, wet and wintery. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. 25 Sept 2019 (Liz).
Advertisements

2 thoughts on “New Zealand spring.. but snowing again

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: