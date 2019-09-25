New Zealand spring.. but snowing again Snow falling in the back yard 6.09pm this evening. The white streaks are falling snow. Cold, wet and wintery. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. 25 Sept 2019 (Liz). Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “New Zealand spring.. but snowing again” Add yours How rude of that snow. At least it won’t last long. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I sure hope not! We went to Invercargill today and saw so many lovely blossom trees, along our route and also at Invercargill. Beautiful! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
How rude of that snow. At least it won’t last long.
I sure hope not! We went to Invercargill today and saw so many lovely blossom trees, along our route and also at Invercargill. Beautiful!
