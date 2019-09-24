We came across these colourful paper lanterns while wandering down the main street in Lawrence on Saturday. I thought they were so beautiful! They were hung at the front of a cafe/bar. Later we returned to enjoy a drink in their outdoor area which had a cheerful display of spring flowers in pots.
Lawrence, Otago, New Zealand.
First three photos by Liz, last photo by Nigel.
Lanterns in Lawrence
While relaxing in the outdoor area I noticed a lady removing some of the lanterns from the display. It turned out these lanterns had been made at sessions she’d hosted in the cafes, to be used in the Chinese ‘mid-autumn festival’ procession in town (held about a week earlier).
Chinese gold miners were very much a part of the local story. They started to arrive in the 1860s but the Town Council didn’t want their business operations within the town boundaries. They were offered a swampy area of land outside of the town and that became the Lawrence Chinese Camp. “At its peak in the late 1880s the camp was home to 120 residents and 30-40 families. These families were of mixed race, resulting from many marriages between Chinese men and European women.” — see About the Lawrence Chinese Camp
The Chinese mid-autumn festival originated in the northern hemisphere but in New Zealand it’s currently spring. The outdoor dining area features pots of lovely spring flowers. In the next photo, the lanterns are down past the “Open” sign.
I enjoyed sitting outside by these flowers, sipping a glass of delicious apple cider.
Lastly, here is a reblog of a poem I wrote last year about opposite seasons in opposite hemispheres. It’s supposed to be ‘centred’ so may look a bit odd in WP Reader – when centred the text has a passing resemblance to an hourglass. The text is centred when the post is seen at my blog-site: Autumn Meets Spring
Time in Two Hemispheres
poem by Liz Cowburn
— —
Up There, in the Northern Hemisphere
Time trickles through the Hourglass
You’re falling into Fall
Days are shorter
Longer nights
Less Light
Less time
Less
is
More
More time
More Light
Shorter nights
Days are longer
Roots are reaching
~
Buds are breaking
Blossoms making
Scents awaking
~
Spring has sprung
Down Here, in the Southern Hemisphere
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
I love that ‘Less is more’ turnaround moment – it’s instantly cheering and I shall bear it in mind through winter. Every winter day is a day closer to spring. 🙂
Very colourful and decorative. A few people I’ve spoken to have been “confounded” that when it is Spring in the northern Hemisphere, it is Autumn in the Southern. 🙂
That lack of awareness was the initial motivation to write the poem.. it’s surprising how widespread the confoundedness is!
Very nice poem, Liz, and cheery lanterns.
Thanks so much Tracy, and the lanterns were a treat!
Excellent
Cheers! Thank you rabirius.
What a nice poem and I love that you’ve written it into the pattern of an hour glass. So creative, Liz.
Those lanterns are gorgeous.
You’ve made my day Steve, thank you. The lanterns were so eye-catching.. I was thankful to see them before they were taken down.
Making your day made mine, Liz. 🙂
Lovely poem!
Thanks so much Kay. Especially great hearing that from you.
